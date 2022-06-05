Highs and Lows: Portland 3-0 Angel City FC

The Portland Thorns finally turned their losing streak around with a 3-0 win over Angel City on June 3rd. Christine Sinclair scored her 6th brace in her NWSL career and Kelli Hubly scored the first goal of her professional career.

We finally have more positive highs than lows to discuss.

The lows...

The Thorns did have quite a few giveaways, but luckily they didn’t amount to too much for the visitors.

Although the Thorns won 3-0, LA held the majority of the possession for the game.

Portland also gave away almost 15 corners to Angel City. And although the Thorns defended them well it’s still a lot of opportunities to give up.

The highs...

I mean... Kelli Hubly with her first-ever professional goal! And it was a beauty of a header from Sophia Smith’s service in.

Sinclair scored a brace and it was amazing to see. I do, however, still feel like she would perhaps perform better in more of a midfield position. But if she produces goals I really can’t complain.

Sophia Smith, although she didn’t score, was working from end to end to make things happen.