Match Thread: Portland Thorns @ San Diego Wave FC

Fresh off of a big home win, the Portland Thorns hit the road once again to travel down to San Diego to current league leaders. The Thorns (2-1-3, 9 points) will square off against San Diego Wave FC (4-2-1, 13 points) in the third ever matchup between the two sides, and the first in the regular season.

In the still young NWSL season, Wave FC are a somewhat surprising name to see at the top of the table. After an inconsistent Challenge Cup, Casey Stoney’s side exploded into the regular season to the tune of three straight wins to open the year. Since then, San Diego has won just once in their last four games— all of which came on the road. Now, led by golden boot leader Alex Morgan (eight goals) they return home with revenge against a Thorns team they lost to in the Challenge Cup.

The Thorns meanwhile are trying to figure out their own inconsistent start to the regular season. Prior to their last outing where they trounced Angel City FC at home, they had one just once. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch where Portland will play four of their next five games on the road. It is a pivotal stretch of the season, and the Thorns will be seeking to start it off on the right foot and start to build some positive momentum.

Location: Torero Stadium | San Diego, CA

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC