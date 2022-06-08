Match Recap: Portland Thorns 2-2 San Diego Wave FC

The Portland Thorns took on San Diego FC in California on June 8th where they raced out to a 2-0 lead via a PK from Sophia Smith in the first half and a goal from Christine Sinclair just out of halftime. The hosts battled back with Taylor Kornieck scoring a brace in the final nine minutes, to peg the Thorns back to a 2-2 draw.

The first half started with San Diego maintaining the upper hand but it all shifted when a PK was called on San Diego when Rocky Rodriguez went down in the box in the 21st minute. Sophia Smith put the ball away in the side netting just out of reach for Sheridan. The rest of the half was largely uneventful aside from a goal line clearance from Bixby.

The second half started with a bang. Christine Sinclair found herself in front of the San Diego goal in the 46th minute off a brilliant ball in from Sam Coffey, and she finished it easily. San Diego looked to answer in the 48th minute but their goal was called offside.

Portland seemed to be on their way to a victory, but in the 81st minute San Diego finally broke through via low shot from Taylor Kornieck. Seven minutes later, it was Kornieck again to find the equalizer, and the spoils of the game were eventually shared.

1’ Kickoff in San Diego!

2’ Sophia Smith took a shot on goal but it went straight to Kailen Sheridan.

3’ Taylor Kornieck with a cross in for San Diego but it was cleared away.

5’ Kornieck with a shot on goal but it went directly to Bixby.

7’ Hina Sugita with a shot towards the San Diego goal that was sent over the crossbar.

8’ Rocky Rodriguez with a shot that went just wide of the goal.

13’ Kuikka looked to play it in for Sophia Smith but it was too far ahead and Sheridan claimed it.

16’ San Diego with a chance, as Morgan crossed it in and the deflection off of Jakobson found Bixby.

21’ Janine Beckie with a cross that was parried away by Sheridan.

21’ PK awarded to Portland after Rocky Rodriguez went down in the box.

22’ GOAL PORTLAND- Sophia Smith slotted it into the side netting. Sheridan dove the right way but didn’t have enough in her dive.

24’ Morgan with a chance that was deflected off of Nally but Bixby read it well and stopped the opportunity.

27’ Sinclair with a cross in that was punched away by Sheridan

31’ Goal line mishap from Bixby but Wave FC couldn’t take advantage

33’ Van Egmond with a shot from far outside the box but Bixby saved it with a diving parry.

36’ Van Egmond with another shot that Bixby saved, from close range this time.

45’ Van Egmond with yet a third shot— that went over the crossbar.

One minute of stoppage time was added. Nothing comes from their additional minute.

46’ Kick off in the second half started with a Sinclair goal!

46’ PORTLAND GOAL! Less than a minute after kickoff Sinclair found herself in front of the goal off an amazing ball in from Coffey, and the legend made no mistake.

@sincy12 said:



"Hold on, let me score a goal to celebrate my 150 NWSL Regular Season appearances." ⚽ @ThornsFC | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/k1nWzPo0u6 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 9, 2022

48’ San Diego answered with a goal from Jakobson— but the goal was called back for offside.

49’ Van Egmond looked to finish but is just wide in the end.

51’ Beckie looked to finish but was again denied by Sheridan, as she parried it away.

53’ Morgan with a chance but her shot went right to Bixby, and the offside flag went up too.

55’ San Diego made the first substitution of the night. Jodie Taylor came on for Kelsey Turnbow.

63’ Ball flicked over by Taylor but Bixby smothered it.

64’ Sinclair was subbed off and replaced by Pogarch.

65’ Bixby with a save that bounced to Morgan, in the end it went wide.

68’ Offside was called again for San Diego.

69’ Rocky Rodriguez was shown a yellow for a foul against Briede.

74’ Bella Bixby had a double save to keep the hosts off the board.

76’ Bella came up with another big save.

78’ Moultrie came on for Rodgriguez.

79’ Sophia Smith went down earning a free kick for Portland. Coffey took the kick but it went out of bounds.

81’ Wave FC finally put the ball in the back of the net off a corner kick. The corner in bounced around and was finally put away by Kornieck.

82’ Bixby had a parried save to stop San Diego from equalizing. McNabb also collected the rebound and tried to put it on frame but it went just over the bar.

86’ Pogarch picked up a yellow card for Portland.

88’ And San Diego equalized... Korneick with a header.

90’ Sophia Smith earned the Thorns a free kick outside of the box. Nothing comes from it.

90’ Smith was subbed off for Betfort

Five minutes of stoppage time was added to this game.

90+1’ Betfort with an opportunity that goes wide.

Full time in San Diego, as affairs ended in a draw.

The Thorns are next in action on June 12, when they travel to face the Houston Dash in Texas.