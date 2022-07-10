Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 2-2 OL Reign

The Portland Thorns battled OL Reign to a 2-2 draw at Lumen field in Seattle, in a hard-fought and wild rivalry matchup. A Reign own goal was canceled out second later by Olivia Athens equalizing in the first half. Hina Sugita finished off a great Meghan Klingenberg cross to give the Thorns a lead, but the Reign leveled things at two goals via Bethany Balcer late.

Recap

The Portland Thorns were still missing many key players to international duty but they took on OL Reign in Seattle in their 34th matchup. They opened up the scoring with an own goal from Seattle’s McClernon. However, OL Reign was quick to respond with a goal ending in the same minute meaning the first half ended 1-1.

The second half for the Thorns is fairly evenly matched with both teams creating chances. The Thorns are the first to capitalize, however, with a header goal from Sugita (the first goal scored against OL Reign at home in 508 minutes, not counting own goals). Seattle equalized late in the half as a header from Balcer brought the Reign level 2-2. This ends up being the final score after a hard-fought battle.

The starting lineup looked similar to the game versus Angel City back on July 1. Bella Bixby returned to the lineup, Morgan Weaver and Olivia Moultrie got the start.

Highlights

Kick-off at Lumen Field

2’ Jess Fishlock and Maddie Pogarch battled it out in the Thorn’s box but nothing came from the chance.

4’ The Thorns looked to score early but Yazmeen Ryan’s shot was stopped on top of the 6-yard box.

6’ Fishlock went down in the Portland box but no PK was given, instead, the ball was played upfield.

7’ Sam Coffey was looking for a goal but the ball sailed high over the bar.

11’ The game thus far was largely end to end for both teams.

12’ PORTLAND GOAL! It trickled past Tullus-Joyce, off the foot of a defender. A slip from McClernon put in the first goal. 1-0 Portland.

Just like we drew it up, right? pic.twitter.com/eATFEZ47mV — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) July 10, 2022

13’ Olivia Athens is quick to answer for Seattle as she got one past Bixby. It made the game 1-1... and it only took the home team 59 seconds to equalize.

19’ A cross from Fishlock forced Bixby to come out to punch it away and Balcer received the worst of it but in the end, but was up and back into the match.

22’ Ryan looked to cross (or maybe shoot) but it ended up going wide for a Seattle goal-kick.

25’ Weaver with a shot that sailed way over the net and was then called offside.

28’ Corner for Portland, taken by Ryan. It was served in and Sugita got a shot off but it was blocked by Balcer.

33’ Moultrie with a good run forward, tried to feed it to Weaver but Tullis-Joyce was quick to come out. Barnes shielded it into her keeper’s hands.

36’ Weaver looked to get in behind but was yet again called offside.

37’ Kelli Hubly with a shot that went over the crossbar.

40’ Ryan passed the ball to Moultrie whose shot ended up going wide.

42’ Weaver with a header off of Sugita’s service. Tullis-Joyce got a hand to it which gave the Thorns a corner. Kling stood to take it, her service went into the box but the Thorns were unable to capitalize.

45+1’ Last play of the half almost saw Everett bringing the Thorns ahead, Tullis-Joyce once again stymied the chance.

Half-time

48’ Weaver had a shot to open the half, it didn’t amount to anything, however, sailing wide.

49’ Hubly clears the ball out for a Seattle corner denying Fishlock’s service to Balcer. Bixby collects the corner out of the air easily.

53’ Portland looked to build, heading up field and Moultrie earned a foul outside of the 18. The freekick didn’t amount to anything for the Thorns, but they held onto possession.

55’ Foul called against Portland, ending their stint of possession.

56’ Weaver with a shot that Tullis-Joyce was forced to save, earning Portland another corner. Kling played it short to Pogarch who sent it to Weaver before it was finally sent away.

57’ Reign created a chance as Little sent a cross in. Bixby calmly collected it, however.

60’ PORTLAND GOAL! Kling sent a cross to Sugita who knocked it home at the far post. A great goal that came from the run of play. Portland 2-1 Seattle.

Kling’s service is absolutely perfect, but so too is the timing of Sugita’s run to beat the backline and meet it.



The dash of nutmeg is a nice touch too. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/GUOrx75Ji2 — Stumptown Footy (@StumptownFooty) July 10, 2022

63’ Fishlock had a shot blocked and quickly followed with a shot wide of the net.

64’ A shot from Balcer outside of the 18 forced Bixby to make an awkward diving save to give Seattle a corner kick.

65’ Hubly went down after the corner (which was collected by Bixby). She looked to have made some connection with an opposing player during the corner.

69’ Ryan also went down, her hamstring appeared to be an issue. She wasn’t down long, however, as she walked off. But she would be unable to continue.

71’ Latsko had a shot/cross that was drilled off the crossbar.

72’ Provenzano, Betfort, and Beckman came on as subs for Nally, Weaver, and Ryan.

74’ Fishlock with an opportunity that was cleared away by Provenzano acrobatically. Her first play of the game was a big one.

77’ Seattle had a string of possession ending in a shot from Little that went wide.

78’ Bixby came up with a phenomenal save to stop Fishlock from leveling the score.

81’ And Seattle equalized, a cross from Latsko found Balcer’s head. 2-2.

82’ Porter subbed on for Everett during the Seattle celebrations.

85’ Coffey with an arching service in that Tullis-Joyce punched away.

85’ A volley of shots from Portland. Sugita and Moultrie both had opportunities, and in the end, they earned a corner.

86’ Porter with a shot that was deflected off of a Seattle player. Laura Harvey and Jess Fishlock picked up yellow cards after arguing over an offside call.

89’ Sugita weaved through the Seattle side but her pass to Moultrie was intercepted.

Four minutes of stoppage time were added to the game.

90+2’ Watt was looking to serve into the box but it curved out of bounds for a Portland goal kick.

90+4’ Betfort was looking for a one-on-one but Tullis-Joyce was quick to collect, and Betfort went down in the process. It was a pretty hard collision between the keeper and Betfort, as the Portland player ended up coming off and being replaced by Sophie French.

Final Whistle- Portland 2-2 Seattle

Portland’s unbeaten run reached seven games, as they pick up another draw on the road. The Thorns next play at home on July 16 against Gotham FC in Providence Park at 7:30 P.M.