Report: Portland Timbers close to acquiring right back Juan David Mosquera

The 19-year-old could soon be the long-term solution to the Timbers’ long-standing position of need on the backline.

By Alex E Barnes
MLS: Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders FC Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLS Insider Tom Bogert, the Portland Timbers are close to acquiring 19-year-old Colombian youth international right back Juan David Mosquera from Independiente Medellin. The news comes after the Timbers opted to extend Josecarlos Van Rankin’s loan on July 1 until the end of the 2022 season.

Mosquera will occupy the Timbers’ final U-22 initiative spot, and while young, will figure to push Van Rankin for starts until the end of the season.

Mosquera has made 29 appearances for Independiente Medellin across all competitions in 2022, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 2,203 minutes of play. Also notable is the fact that around two-thirds of Mosquera’s appearances have been as a starter, which is impressive for a teenager.

While the deal is not yet completed (Bogert reports that it is in an advanced stage), the signing certainly fits the profile of signing the Timbers have stated they are in the market for. Watch this space.

