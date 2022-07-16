Report: Portland Timbers close to acquiring right back Juan David Mosquera

According to MLS Insider Tom Bogert, the Portland Timbers are close to acquiring 19-year-old Colombian youth international right back Juan David Mosquera from Independiente Medellin. The news comes after the Timbers opted to extend Josecarlos Van Rankin’s loan on July 1 until the end of the 2022 season.

Sources: Portland Timbers in advanced talks with Independiente Medellín to sign Colombia youth int'l RB Juan David Mosquera. Nothing agreed/done yet, but advanced.



Mosquera, 19, has made 59 apps with Medellín. Would occupy final U22 Initiative slot for Portland. pic.twitter.com/Dw5WKDC59Z — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 16, 2022

Mosquera will occupy the Timbers’ final U-22 initiative spot, and while young, will figure to push Van Rankin for starts until the end of the season.

Mosquera is 19, and with any U-22 signing it’s always important to temper expectations. But consider: Moreno is a locked in starter, and Ayala is getting not-insignificant minutes already. #RCTID — Sam Svilar (@sammich923) July 16, 2022

Mosquera has made 29 appearances for Independiente Medellin across all competitions in 2022, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 2,203 minutes of play. Also notable is the fact that around two-thirds of Mosquera’s appearances have been as a starter, which is impressive for a teenager.

While the deal is not yet completed (Bogert reports that it is in an advanced stage), the signing certainly fits the profile of signing the Timbers have stated they are in the market for. Watch this space.