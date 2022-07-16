Match Thread: Thorns FC vs. Gotham FC

After two straight road games, The Portland Thorns are back in action at Providence Park where they will square off against Gotham FC.

Storylines So far

The Thorns (4-1-6, 18 points) are in the midst of a seven game unbeaten streak. They stand third in the NWSL table, and are currently enduring a stretch with many of their higher prile players out on international duty. They have fared decently in that stretch, picking up two road draws and maintaining their spot in the standings. But any time a team plays at home, the expectation is three points— as it decidedly is the case here for the shorthanded Thorns.

They will seek to do so against a Gotham FC side (4-5-0, 12 points) which have been struggling to break out of the bottom half of the table. The visitors recently just ended a three game losing streak by gutting out a victory on the road at Racing Louisville, and they will be looking to make it a streak tonight.

The Thorns, in addition to their international contingent, will continue to be without Emily Menges, as she recovers from a foot injury. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, as tonight marks the Thorns’ last match until July 29, when they will be able to welcome back the rest of their roster from international duty.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Watch: Paramount+, Twitch (international)

Lineups

Portland Thorns

NJ/NY Gotham FC