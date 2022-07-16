Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 5-0 Gotham FC

The Portland Thorns took on Gotham FC in Portland, and emerged victorious after a romping 5-0 blowout. Taylor Porter, Olivia Moultrie, Marissa Everett, Hannah Betfort, and Morgan Weaver all tallied for the Thorns.

Portland’s roster looked largely similar to their last few games due to many players being away on international duty.

The first half started with a bang, as the first goal came in the 5th minute with a cross from Kling that found Porter’s foot. The next goal was a rocket two minutes later from Olivia Moultrie. The third goal and the last one of the first half came from Everett who converted a cross from Weaver. While Portland pressed and looked for more goals none came in the remainder of the first period.

The second half started off far slower than the first. The fourth goal came from Betfort who came off the bench and finished with a header. Weaver followed with her goal of the evening, capitalizing on an error from Harris. While the Thorns kept at it, nothing else came from the half and the match ended 5-0.

1’ Portland started with kickoff in Providence park.

5’ Corner for the thorns, taken by Klingenberg as usual.

5’ GOAL FOR PORTLAND, Klingenberg’s cross found Taylor Porter’s foot. Portland 1-0 Gotham.

7’ OLIVIA MOULTRIE WITH A ROCKET! A shot from outside of the box with the assist from Yazmeen Ryan. Portland 2-0 Gotham.

10’ The offside flag went up against Gotham and it was sent upfield by Portland.

11’ MARISSA EVERETT ADDED THE THIRD! Morgan Weaver’s cross found her feet, and there was nothing Ashlyn Harris could do about it. Portland 3-0 Gotham

13’ Foul called against Gotham and Bixby played it short.

17’ Gotham’s Monaghan played the ball to Cudjoe who skied the ball over the top of the net.

23’ Portland corner was again taken by Kling. The ball bounced around the box but didn’t find anything.

24’ Kling served the ball into Hubly whose header just went over the crossbar.

25’ Kawasumi for Gotham served the ball in but it was cleared away by Portland.

29’ Dydasco for Gotham earned a yellow card

33’ Madison Pogarch earned a yellow for a foul against Monaghan. (This was her fifth yellow and therefore she will miss the next game)

34’ Bixby came up big with a save denying Gotham.

38’ Weaver was looking for a goal but Harris stopped the shot with a diving save.

43’ Portland was pressing again but Gotham cleared away the effort.

45’ Everett’s shot was blocked by Gotham but the ricochet found Sugita whose shot found Harris’ waiting arms.

HALFTIME

46’ Gotham kicked off the second half

51’ Gotham’s slew of attacks were ended when the ball went out of bounds giving Portland the goal kick.

52’ Weaver was really looking to finish but her shot went just wide.

58’ Weaver took off down the field and her cross just missed Moultrie. Everett collected the deflection but it was cleared out for a Portland corner. The corner was cleared away by Gotham.

60’ Three changes for Gotham. Torres, Bike, and Jean were all brought onto the pitch.

61’ Yazmeen Ryan with the cross this time but it was deflected away.

63’ Bella Bixby collected the cross from Gotham stopping their attack.

64’ Hannah Betfort comes on for Everett, the first change for Portland

65’ FOUR FOR PORTLAND! Hannah Betfort off the bench scores with her head. Pogarch with the assist.

65’ Yokoyama with a shot for Gotham that goes wide.

70’ Gotham’s attempt on goal was cleared out by Hubly.

71’ Yazmeen Ryan’s shot was collected easily by Harris.

75’ Ryan’s cross went straight to Harris’ hands

76’ Kling takes the Portland corner and the shot from Ryan finds Harris’ hand.

78’ Natalie Beckman comes for Pogarch and Michelle Vasconcelos comes on for Ryan.

80’ PORTLAND GOAL! Weaver finally finished and earns the fifth for Portland. Ashlyn Harris’ pass was intercepted and Weaver’s one-touch found the back of the net. Portland 5-0 Gotham.

84’ Moultrie was looking for her second but her header went over the net.

88’ Weaver was looking for her second as well but she couldn’t get on the end of the cross.

89’ Nally comes out and is replaced by Provenzano and Shorts makes her Thorns debut, she came on for Moultrie.

FOUR MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME

90+4’ Portland earns a corner after a shot from Vasconcelos. Kling served it in but it is eventually cleared away and the final whistle was called.

FINAL- Portland 5-0 Gotham.

The Thorns unbeaten streak now stands at eight straight games, as Portland moves into second place in the NWSL table.

Portland earns a well-deserved break, and next takes on Racing Louisville away on July 29 at 5 p.m. PT.