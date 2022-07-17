 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps

The Timbers return home to take on their second Cascadia rival in as many games.

By Alex E Barnes
/ new
MLS: Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of a massive 3-0 win in Seattle over the Sounders, the red-hot Portland Timbers (6-8-6, 9th in Western Conference) return to Providence Park to host the Vancouver Whitecaps (7-4-9, 10th in Western Conference) in search of another three points. With a win, the Timbers would (at least temporarily) leap over the Sounders and LA Galaxy and move into the 7th and final playoff spot in the West.

Storylines So Far

The Timbers will look to complete the double against the Whitecaps this season after their 3-2 win in British Columbia on April 9, and with a win or draw tonight, the Timbers would knock Vancouver out of Cascdia Cup contention.

Since returning to play after the last FIFA International window the Timbers are unbeaten in five games, winning three and drawing twice while out-scoring their opponents 11 to 4.

Pre-Match Reading

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps

More From Stumptown Footy

Loading comments...