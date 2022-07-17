Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Timbers - Vancouver Whitecaps

Felipe Mora’s first goal of the season rescued a point for the Portland Timbers, who drew 1-1 with the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park. Vancouver opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Brian White before Mora equalized in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot.

Recap

The Timbers were without Eryk Williamson, who has been one of the Timbers’ best players in recent weeks, due to a yellow card accumulation suspension sustained in the win over the Sounders. In his place Cristhian Paredes got the start, as did Larrys Mabiala, who has seemingly replaced Bill Tuiloma as the Timbers’ first-choice centerback to partner Dario Zuparic.

Portland started the better of the two sides in their second Cascadian rivalry in as many games, out-shooting the Whitecaps 4-0 inside the opening 15 minutes of the match. However it would be the visitors who opened the scoring through Brian White in the 33rd minute of the game.

The Timbers nearly conceded a second goal within seconds of the start of the second-half but for two great saves from Aljaz Ivacic. After the scare the Timbers went on to dominate both possession and chances over the course of the next 30 minutes, but despite 14 shots the hosts could only muster three on-target.

In the 82nd minute, Felipe Mora rescued a point for the Timbers, converting from the spot after being bundled over in the box.

Highlights

The ball fell to Jaroslaw Niezgoda’s feet inside the box after a deep cross from the left-wing, but the striker couldn’t generate enough power on the shot after digging the ball out from underneath his feet and the strike rolled wide of the post. 11’ A deflected shot from Sebastian Blanco on the edge of the box bounced back out to Santiago Moreno, who took a touch around his defender and unleashed a strike on goal that was held by Whitecaps’ keeper’ Isaac Boehmer.

Cristhian Paredes drew a superb save out of Boehmer at the near-post with a wicked right-footed strike from just inside the box. 33’ GOAL Vancouver, 1-0 Despite dominating the run of play through the opening-third of the match, the Timbers conceded the opening goal courtesy of a diving header from Brian White. A deep cross was sent to the back post and the Whitecaps’ striker ghosted past Claudio Bravo to score.

After one minute of stoppage time, the first-half ended 1-0 in favor of Vancouver.

45’ Seconds after the second-half kicked off Aljaz Ivacic was forced into a double save as the Whitecaps carved open the Timbers’ defense in a matter of moments, before peppering shots on goal through White and Ryan Gauld. Lucas Cavallini was also shown a yellow card for a foul, his fifth of the game, on Diego Chara after the sequence.

47’ Jaroslaw Niezgoda missed a sitter from inside the six-yard-box, toe-poking a shot over the bar from an agonizingly-close distance.

Ryan Raposo became the second Whitecaps player to be shown a yellow card in the second-half for a late challenge. 61’ Santiago Moreno won the ball back high up the pitch before picking out a perfect ball to an on-rushing Diego Chara in the box, but somehow Chara’s shot was blocked at the last moment and another promising chance came to nothing for the Timbers.

Timbers’ head coach Giovanni Savarese was shown a yellow card for dissent. 72’ Cristhian Paredes and Josecarlos Van Rankin were replaced by Felipe Mora and Bill Tuiloma as the Timbers searched for an equalizer.

Claudio Bravo forced another outstanding reaction save out of Boehmer in Vancouver’s net, sending a right-footed shot on-frame after a knockdown from Niezgoda in the box. 82’ GOAL Timbers, 1-1 After some intricate build-up play from the Timbers Niezgoda flicked a header to Mora before the Chilean forward was bundled over in the box, earning a penalty. Mora then stepped up to the spot and blasted the ball into the net to draw Portland level with his first goal of the season.

83’ David Ayala entered the match for the visibly-exhausted Yimmi Chara.

Sebastian Blanco was shown a yellow card for slamming his fists into the ground after he thought he was fouled. 90’ Three minutes of stoppage time were added at the end of the second half.

At the final whistle, the score remained 1-1 and the Timbers gained another point in the race for both the playoffs and Cascadia Cup, and stretched their unbeaten run to six straight games.

The Timbers are back in action against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 24. Kickoff at Providence Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST.