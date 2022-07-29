Match Thread: Thorns @ Louisville

After a nice little two week break, the red hot Portland Thorns are back in action. With their full compliment of internationals back in the fold, they hit the road to face Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium.

Storylines So Far

The Portland Thorns (5-1-6, 21 points) weathered the three week period without their big name international players remarkably well, gutting out two draws on the road and notching a barnstorming 5-0 home win in their last time out. Currently sitting in second place in the NWSL table (with a game in hand), Portland has now reloaded, welcoming their contingent of international players back from the European Championships and Concacaf W Championships. They will be keen to extend their lead at the top end of the table, and perhaps claim the perch of first place tonight.

They face a Raving Louisville side (2-5-5, 11 points) that has struggled to get their season off the ground. They are winless in their last seven games, and currently sit third from bottom in the table. They do have a familiar face in Nadia Nadim on their roster, who may be making her first appearance against the her former club since she left the Thorns and NWSL in 2017. Thorns fans remember how she can bang in goals, and Louisville fans will hope she can do so tonight.

Melina put together your match preview for this evening’s clash

Location: Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, KY

Time: 5:00 PM PT

Watch: Paramount+, Twitch (international)

