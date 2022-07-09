Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Seattle Sounders

The Portland Timbers head up to Seattle to take on the Sounders having won twice and drawn twice in their last four games. The Timbers find themselves in 10th place in the Western conference on 23 points and a win would take them bring them level on points with the Sounders in 8th.

Storylines So Far

After a slow start to the season for the Timbers (5-8-6, 23 points) and Sounders (8-2-7, 26 points), both clubs will be looking to pick up a vital three points as they try to climb their way above the playoff line. The Timbers secured a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Nashville SC last Sunday, while the Sounders took down Toronto FC 2-0 in their previous fixture.

How to Watch

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Time: 1:30 p.m. PST

Watch: FOX

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Here's how we go in seattle: pic.twitter.com/3iT8ulyfkY — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 9, 2022

Seattle Sounders