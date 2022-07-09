Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Seattle Sounders

The Portland Timbers head up to Seattle to take on the Sounders having won twice and drawn twice in their last four games. The Timbers find themselves in 10th place in the Western conference on 23 points and a win would take them bring them level on points with the Sounders in 8th.
Storylines So Far
After a slow start to the season for the Timbers (5-8-6, 23 points) and Sounders (8-2-7, 26 points), both clubs will be looking to pick up a vital three points as they try to climb their way above the playoff line. The Timbers secured a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Nashville SC last Sunday, while the Sounders took down Toronto FC 2-0 in their previous fixture.
Pre-Match Reading
Looking for a more detailed guide to for the game? Check out the Match Preview Alex put together.
After the result against Nashville, Same offered his three thoughts “on finding ‘the guys’, apologies, and margins of error.”
Naveen also compiled his latest player grades following the Timbers’ last match.
How to Watch
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
Time: 1:30 p.m. PST
Watch: FOX
Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM
Lineups
Portland Timbers
Rivalry ready.— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 9, 2022
Here's how we go in seattle: pic.twitter.com/3iT8ulyfkY
Seattle Sounders
Our @Delta Starting XI!— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 9, 2022
https://t.co/F2NSmLwwSk | #SEAvPOR pic.twitter.com/ZzAR7wXNAl
Loading comments...