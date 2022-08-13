Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Toronto FC

The Portland Timbers (7-6-12) travel to the Tdot off the back of three straight draws for a tricky clash with a revamped Toronto FC (7-12-5).

Storylines So Far

The Timbers’ form has stalled in recent weeks, yet they remain unbeaten in 10 as they travel to Canada. Fortunately for them, Toronto hasn’t been great either, winning just twice in their previous eight attempts. Portland will be buoyed by a fully healthy Eryk Williamson, Claudio Bravo, and Cristhian Paredes, who have all missed significant time through various injuries over the last month.

The Timbers will have to be stalwart at the back if they want to keep Toronto’s new superstars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi off of the scoresheet. Both players have hit the ground running, after tallying goals in their previous match against Nashville SC.

How to Watch

Location: BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

Time: 4:30 p.m. PST

Watch: ROOT Sports (ugh)

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

