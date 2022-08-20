WICC Match Thread: Thorns vs. Chelsea FC (5 p.m. Pacific)

After a heartbreaking loss after penalty kicks in their opening game in the Women’s International Champions Cup, the Portland Thorns square off against Chelsea FC in the third -place match tonight at Providence Park.

After leading for the majority of the game, Portland allowed an equalizer from Rayadas de Monterrey midway through the second half. In the ensuing penalty kick shootout after full-time, the visitors prevailed, denying the Thorns a chance to defend their WICC crown.

Portland’s opponents suffered some penalty kick heartbreak of their own on Wednesday night. After establishing a 2-0 lead, Chelsea’s opponents Olympique Lyon stormed back (with some help from our friend Lindsey Horan) to equalize. The French side prevailed in penalty kicks, and so Chelsea is also in the same boat of settling for the third-place game.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park| Portland, OR

Time: 5:00 PM PT

Watch: ESPNU

Lineups

Chelsea FC