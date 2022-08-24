Match Thread: Thorns @ Courage

The Portland Thorns and seek to continue their quest for the NWSL shield when they head east to square off agaisnt the revitalized North Carolina Courage.

Storylines So Far

When we last saw the Thorns (7-1-7, 28 points) in NWSL action, they were grabbing a last-gasp winner on the road against the Washington Spirit. That win lifted them to the top of the table, where they still currently sit. After a disappointing fourth place finish in the WICC, Portland will turn their focus towards extending that lead at the top of the table, and close in on clinching their third ever NWSL shield.

The Courage (3-6-4, 13 points) have been on somewhat of a resurgence lately. After being mired at the bottom of the table, they have ridden an absolute explosion of offense over the past month. Having only lost once in their past five games (while also recording three draws and a win), they have scored a whopping 15 goals over that span. Thorns fans will remember that well when they scrapped back a draw by a 3-3 margin at Providence Park earlier this month.

Pregame Reading

How to Watch

Location: Wakemed Soccer Park | Cary, NC

Time: 4:00 PM PT

Watch: Paramount+

Lineups

Portland Thorns

North Carolina Courage