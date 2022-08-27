Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC

The battle for the NWSL shield is heating up, as the Portland Thorns host San Diego Wave FC in a clash of two of the top teams in the league.

Storylines So Far

The Thorns (7-2-7, 28 points) are coming off just their second loss of the season, where they saw their 11-game unbeaten streak end at the hands of the North Carolina Courage. Portland couldn’t find their scoring shoes in that midweek clash, and it is likely a major area they will seek to improve tonight. It’s especially important if the Thorns want to maintain their top position in the league, and keep their sights set on winning their third-ever NWSL shield.

Another team with shield ambitions are Portland’s opponents tonight, San Diego Wave FC (8-5-4, 28 points). After leading the shield race for most of the season, San Diego lost their top spot to the Thorns a few months ago. Since then though, they’ve been nipping at Portland’s heels. They’ve fallen off the pace a bit, only winning two of their last six games, but their comeback win against Houston last week proves they still have a roster talented enough to fight for silverware.

Pregame Reading

If you can bear to relive it, Wilder recapped Portland’s loss to North Carolina earlier in the week.

Ahead of tonight’s big game, Melina put together a great primer on the budding rivalry between these two teams.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30PM PT

Watch: Fox 12 Plus & Paramount+

Lineups

Portland Thorns

Can’t talk right now, we’re busy with our Saturday night plans @UnitusCCU x #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/94XPpv1kWQ — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) August 28, 2022

San Diego Wave FC