Timbers MLS home opener postponed to Monday

So... anyone look outside lately?

Due to the severe weather conditions in the Portland metro area, the Portland Timbers announced that their season opening fixture against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed. The game will now kickoff at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 27 at Providence Park.

All tickets bought for Saturday will be honored at Monday’s match. The match will be streamed on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

As we are all very aware, the Portland area got slammed with a historic snowstorm, where almost eleven inches of snow accumulated over the course of Wednesday, with even more falling on Thursday. It was Portland’s snowiest day since 1943, and it made any form of transportation around the city nigh-impossible.

The game was originally slated for a 7:30pm kickoff on Saturday, but with temperatures not expected to start ticking above freezing until midday on Friday, out of an abundance of caution Major League Soccer made the decision to delay kickoff by 48 hours, to hopefully give conditions time to improve.

I hope everyone stays safe and warm this weekend, and hope you enjoy your own personal Winter Wonderlands while you can. On Monday, we’ll all come together and ring in the 2023 season by walkin’ in a Timbers Wonderland.

You can read the team’s full press release on the postponement here.