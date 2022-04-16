Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Houston Dynamo

The Portland Timbers (2-2-3) are back on the road, and back in Texas for the second time this season to take on the Houston Dynamo (3-1-2). The Timbers have historically struggled in the Lone Star State, as was evident in the 4-1 loss to FC Dallas earlier this season. To make matters even tougher, the Dynamo have taken 10 points from 12 in their last four games, scoring 10 goals in the process.

However, the Timbers are coming off of their most comprehensive performance and win of the season, putting three goals past the Vancouver Whitecaps last time out. It was an encouraging performance to say the least, especially for the Timbers’ attack that has struggled somewhat to start the year.

Location: PNC Stadium | Houston, TX

Time: 3:00PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Pregame Content

Naveen gave us player grades for the win against Vancouver.

for the win against Vancouver. Sam dropped the latest One Big Tree “On reading things online, mini-roller coasters, and smooth Jazz(y).”

“On reading things online, mini-roller coasters, and smooth Jazz(y).” Alex hopped on the Dynalytics podcast to preview the game against Houston, and how the season has gone for the Timbers so far.

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

Houston Dynamo: