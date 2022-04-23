Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake

The Portland Timbers (2-2-4) briefly return to Providence Park to host Real Salt Lake (3-2-3) for a lone home game sandwiched between four away fixtures. The Timbers come into the match having taken four points from a possible six in their last two games, while RSL arrive in Portland fresh off of a 6-0 loss against NYCFC.

This week has seen the Timbers sustain a plethora of injuries throughout the squad, with Diego Chara picking up a hip issue to join Felipe Mora (knee) and George Fochive (hip) on the unavailable list. The Timbers also announced earlier this week that forward Diego Gutierrez underwent successful foot surgery, and will miss approximately five months while he recovers.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00 PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Pregame Content

Naveen released his latest player grades after a frustrating performance against Houston.

after a frustrating performance against Houston. Alex also took a closer look at the 0-0 draw against the Dynamo in his latest Post-Slab Pint .

. Sam highlighted some of the Timbers 2 standouts this season in this week’s T2sday.

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

RSL: