Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Colorado Rapids

The Portland Timbers (2-2-5) kick off a three-match road trip against the Colorado Rapids (2-3-3) at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Timbers come into the match fresh off of back to back 0-0 results, and if they repeat that feat against the Rapids, would become the first team in MLS history to post three consecutive scoreless draws in MLS history. The Rapids meanwhile, host Portland after a 0-0 result of their own against MLS newcomers Charlotte FC.

The Timbers are without the injured Sebastian Blanco (thigh) and Diego Chara (hip), as well as Claudio Bravo, who misses the game through yellow card accumulation suspension. However, young striker Tega Ikoba has travelled with the team after missing the first nine games through injury, and will look to play a role for the Timbers for the first time this season. The Rapids will also be welcoming a new striker into the fold, after acquiring USMNT forward and Designated Player Gyasi Zardes in a trade with the Columbus Crew.

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

Time: 6:00 PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Pregame Content

Tega Ikoba travels with the Timbers first-team for the first time this season, read about his return to action with the latest T2sday from Sam.

The Timbers and Thorns held the PTFC for Peace charity match midweek, raising over $500,000 for UNICEF’s efforts to help aid families affected by the war in Ukraine. Read Grant’s recap of the event here.

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

Colorado Rapids: