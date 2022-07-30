Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Minnesota United

After a come-from-behind win against the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park last weekend, the Portland Timbers (7-9-6) travel to Minnesota United (10-4-8) in search of another three points.

Storylines So Far

Like the Timbers, who are unbeaten in their last 7 games, Minnesota United have won five of their last six matches and currently find themselves in third place in the Western Conference. With a win, and depending on other results around the league, the Timbers could move back into the playoff spots and within a point of Minnesota in third.

The Timbers will be without Eryk Williamson for the match after head coach Giovanni Savarese confirmed the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in the win over the Earthquakes. Along with Williamson, Cristhian Paredes and Pablo Bonilla are questionable for the game. Sebastian Blanco will once again be available for selection after serving a one-match suspension last weekend.

New signing Juan David Mosquera is not yet with the club and will not be available for selection.

Pregame Reading

Prepare for the game against the Loons with Sam’s Match Preview.

Re-live the 2-1 win over the Earthquakes with last weekend’s Match Recap from Sam, and which Timbers played well with Naveen’s latest player grades.

How to Watch

Location: Allianz Field | Saint Paul, MN

Time: 12:00 p.m. PST

Watch: ABC

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Minnesota United