Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC

After a wild game against Minnesota United, the Portland Timbers (7-10-6) return home for another important test against playoff rivals Nashville SC (8-8-7).

Storylines So Far

The Timbers are short-handed, like, really short-handed for the match. Felipe Mora underwent season-ending knee surgery this week, as Claudio Bravo, Eryk Williamson, Cristhian Paredes, and George Fochive also miss the game with various injuries. Additionally, Diego Chara and Dairon Asprilla are suspended for the match with yellow card accumulation suspensions.

The Timbers sudden lack of depth couldn’t come at a worse time, with MLS MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar coming to town. Mukhtar has 12 goals and 6 assists in MLS this season, and leads the league in shots and shots on target.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Nashville SC