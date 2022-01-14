Timbers, Diego Chara agree to multi-year contract extension

The Portland Timbers announced a multi-year contract extension for captain Diego Chara on Friday morning that will see him remain in Portland through the 2024 MLS season. Chara, who turns 36 in April, is entering his 12th season with the Timbers and leads the club in all-time MLS appearances (310) and minutes-played (27,203).

La Sonrisa



Captain Diego Chara has signed a multi-year contract extension, keeping him with the club through 2024.



Details: https://t.co/vSlyrDqQO7 | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/8mT0KsYjDj — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 14, 2022

With Diego Valeri reportedly on the way out, and Sebastian Blanco’s contract status still up in the air, Chara’s extension offers Timbers fans a bit of relief in knowing that one of the team’s most influential players will continue with the club for at least three more seasons.

“The role that Diego Chara has in this team is immeasurable,” said head coach Giovanni Savarese. “He is our captain and leader, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him with us for the next three years. We’re incredibly thankful for his commitment and ongoing hard work to this team.”

The club’s full release can be found here.