Christine Sinclair is staying in Portland for the 2023 season

Amidst the rally cries at Tuesday night’s Championship celebration at Providence Park, Christine Sinclair announced that she’s staying in Portland for another year.

“I’m announcing it here: I’ll be back next year,” Sinclair said to a joyous crowd. “To win a fourth one of those — and f**k Seattle.”

THE GOAT IS STAYING IN SOCCER CITY



2023 will mark Sinclair’s 11th season with the Thorns, with whom she has been a member since the club’s inaugural NWSL season in 2013. She is also the club’s all-time leader in games played (157), games started (152), minutes played and goals scored (59).

“Sinc is a foundational member of this team. Their success is her success. The Thorns and Christine Sinclair are synonymous,” said Rhian Wilkinson, Thorns FC head coach. “Having Sincy’s leadership, goal-scoring prowess, and standard-setting mentality makes the Portland Thorns better every day.”

In just the 2022 season, Sinclair played 14 matches (12 starts), scored five goals, and lead the team to their third NWSL Championship title. With her two playoff appearances, Sinclair became the NWSL’s all-time leader in playoff minutes (1,022) and playoff appearances (12).

Sinclair is entering her 24th year of competition, has participated in five FIFA Women’s World Cups (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019), led Canada to a Concacaf Championship in 2010, and has medaled in three Olympic Games — capturing two bronze medals (2012, 2016) and Canada’s first gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 games.

Safe to say, we’re excited she’s coming back.