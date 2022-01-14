Timbers reportedly close to signing Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala

After a relatively quiet start to the offseason, it seems like the Portland Timbers are close to their first big-money signing of the winter. According to multiple sources, the Timbers are close to acquiring 19 year-old Estudiantes de la Plata midfielder and Argentina youth international David Ayala.

Portland Timbers are in advanced talks with Estudiantes midfielder and Argentine youth int'l David Ayala, source confirms. Not 100% done but close.



Ayala, 19 y/o DM. Would be a U22 Initiative signing. Timbers planning on using both empty U22 Initiative spots: Moreno, Ayala, ??? https://t.co/x0zO1rlxJX — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 14, 2022

As Cesar Luis Merlo reports, Ayala has already made 33 professional appearances in the Argentine first division, and at 19, the defensive midfielder would be an ideal candidate to eventually succeed Diego Chara, who today signed a multi-year contract extension. As Tom Bogert states, the deal is at an advanced stage, but not finalized. Ayala would occupy one of Portland’s U22 Initiative spots for the 2022 MLS season.

The Timbers were first linked to Ayala back in August 2021, so there appears to be a fire where there’s smoke with this transfer.

ATENCIÓN #EDLP! Está muy avanzada la venta de David Ayala al @TimbersFC de la MLS. Hay acuerdo en el monto global y x estos días tratan de cerrar el tema bonus. El volante de apenas 18 años dejaría el a fin de año pic.twitter.com/kY8u8u3XVQ — Nicolás Bozza (@Nicobozza) August 13, 2021

If the Timbers do end up signing Ayala it will be very interesting to see how he fits into Portland’s midfield in 2022, considering Cristhian Paredes’ surge in performances during the latter half of the 2021 season and with Eryk Williamson and Andy Polo set to return to action at some point during the upcoming season.

Nevertheless, Ayala is a very exciting prospect and this is a rumor to keep your eyes on in the coming days/weeks.