Timbers release lists of protected, eligible players for 2022 Expansion Draft

With the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft looming, the Portland Timbers have released the list of the players they have protected, and therefore those that are eligible for selection by St. Louis CITYSC.

Alex did a great job of running down the rules and procedures for the Expansion Draft here, so be sure to check that out before going any further.

The Timbers are able to protect 12 players on their roster from selection. In addition, Homegrown players are automatically exempt and protected as well. So with that in mind, here is the list of players the Timbers players that are protected:

Darion Asprilla

David Ayala

Claudio Bravo

Diego Chara

Yimmi Chara

Aljaz Ivacic

Santiago Moreno

Juan David Mosquera

Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Christian Paredes

Bill Tuiloma

Dario Zuparic

Blake Bodily (Homegrown)

Tega Ikoba (Homegrown)

Hunter Sulte (Homegrown)

Eryk Williamson (Homegrown)

The above list differs slightly from what the Stumptown Footy team predicted the Timbers would do. The biggest differences are mainly in protecting Yimmi Chara and Jaroslaw Niezgoda — two players on big contracts who Portland may be considering transferring this offseason.

That leaves the following 13 players as exposed and eligible to be selected by St. Louis on Friday:

Bingham, David

Blanco, Sebastián

Bonilla, Pablo

Fochive, George

Fogaça, Nathan

Gutierrez, Diego

Loría, Marvin

Mabiala, Larrys

McGraw, Zac

Mora, Felipe

Rasmussen, Justin

Van Rankin, José

vom Steeg, Justin

The biggest names here in terms of risk of getting picked are Zac McGraw and Marvin Loria. Both players are young, on reasonable contracts, and have proven themselves as credible contributors in MLS. Those are all very attractive attributes for an expansion team, so there is a strong likelihood that St. Louis considers taking one of them.

The other name that might raise an eyebrow or two is Sebastian Blanco. The Timbers mainstay had a down 2022, but he is just one year removed from one of his best seasons ever. He is on a large contract number though, so the likelihood that he is selected is probably pretty low.

One last name to watch out is Felipe Mora. He is an experienced and productive striker, both things that would be hugely beneficial for an expansion team. But his contract is also quite costly and he’s heading into a significant injury rehab process — both factors that might scare St. Louis away.

In any case, we’ll find out who, if anyone, gets plucked from the Timbers roster this Friday. The Expansion Draft will start at 4 p.m. Pacific time, and will be streamed on MLSsoccer.com.

You can read the full list of eligible players here.

What are your thoughts, Rose City? Who are you most nervous about losing on Friday? Let us know in the comments.