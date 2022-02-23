Thorns FC to Host Preseason Tournament March 5–11

Portland Thorns FC today announced that they will host a preseason tournament at Providence Park from March 5 to 11. The Thorns’ invitational will see the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team, the Chicago Red Stars and OL Reign come to Portland.

The Thorns will take on Cascadia rivals OL Reign on March 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT. The Chicago Red Stars and the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team will kick things off at 2:30 p.m. before the preseason Cascadia clash.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Thorns will take on the U-23s at 7:30 p.m. PT. Chicago will kick things off for the second matchday against the Reign at 5 p.m. PT.

The tournament will conclude on Friday, March 11. The Reign will play the U-23s in the first match of the day, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. PT. The Thorns will close things out against the Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the preseason tournament are included in Thorns FC annual memberships. Individual tickets for both the preseason invitational and 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. PT.

