Report: Sebastian Blanco agrees to contract extension with the Timbers

As reported by Cesar Luis Merlo, Tom Bogert, and Jeff Carlisle, the Portland Timbers and Sebastian Blanco have come to terms on a two-year contract extension. Better yet, it is reported that Blanco’s new contract has been brought down from a Designated Player deal to TAM-level salary, which gives the Timbers the ability to sign a third Designated Player in 2022.

Sources: Portland Timbers and Sebastian Blanco have agreed on a new two-year deal. Will soon finalize/sign. @CLMerlo 1st reported.



Blanco's deal will be in the TAM-range, giving the Timbers DP flexibility. He had a two-year offer from another MLS club too https://t.co/WQ5iTPgdyS — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 4, 2022

I’ll admit, I was very worried that MLS Cup 2021 was the last time that we would get to see Sebastian Blanco in a Timbers kit. Early on in the offseason, Taylor Twellman reported that a newly-discovered medical issue related to Blanco’s knee had complicated any potential deal with the Timbers.

.@TimbersFC would have already had Blanco signed to an extension but a medical issue related to his knee discovered late in the season has complicated the deal. Portland still hopeful to get a deal done with him but different type deal than initially expected. #RCTID #MLS https://t.co/2sSSwxbkyz — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 2, 2022

It seemed like the longer he went unsigned by the Timbers, and with reports of him fielding offers from Boca Juniors and other MLS Clubs, the less likely it would be that he would re-sign with the club.

Luckily, my pessimism was unfounded, and the Timbers were able to re-sign their talisman on a very team-friendly deal.

Blanco scored seven goals and assisted another seven after his return from his devastating ACL injury last season and will no doubt be integral to the Timbers’ success this season.