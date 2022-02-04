 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Sebastian Blanco agrees to contract extension with the Timbers

Exhale Timbers fans. After a nervy few weeks of free agency, and an offer from another MLS club, Sebastian Blanco has agreed to stay in Portland for another two seasons.

By Alex E Barnes
/ new
SOCCER: NOV 21 MLS Cup Playoffs - Minnesota United at Portland Timbers Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As reported by Cesar Luis Merlo, Tom Bogert, and Jeff Carlisle, the Portland Timbers and Sebastian Blanco have come to terms on a two-year contract extension. Better yet, it is reported that Blanco’s new contract has been brought down from a Designated Player deal to TAM-level salary, which gives the Timbers the ability to sign a third Designated Player in 2022.

I’ll admit, I was very worried that MLS Cup 2021 was the last time that we would get to see Sebastian Blanco in a Timbers kit. Early on in the offseason, Taylor Twellman reported that a newly-discovered medical issue related to Blanco’s knee had complicated any potential deal with the Timbers.

It seemed like the longer he went unsigned by the Timbers, and with reports of him fielding offers from Boca Juniors and other MLS Clubs, the less likely it would be that he would re-sign with the club.

Luckily, my pessimism was unfounded, and the Timbers were able to re-sign their talisman on a very team-friendly deal.

Blanco scored seven goals and assisted another seven after his return from his devastating ACL injury last season and will no doubt be integral to the Timbers’ success this season.

More From Stumptown Footy

Loading comments...