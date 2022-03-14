Smith signs three-year deal with Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC today announced that the club has re-signed forward Sophia Smith to a three-year deal. The deal will ensure Smith stays in Portland through the 2024 season.

“It was important to sign Soph to a long-term contract to show her that we are invested in her and committed to her,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “What she brings to the game on the field is an ability to score goals, but she also adds so much more. It is what she brings to our team culture, the community, who she is as a person, that is what we want from a Thorns player. In looking at the team now, but also into the future keeping her in Portland was a top priority.”

The 2022 season will be Smith’s third with Thorns FC. She was selected by Portland with the first pick of the 2020 NWSL Draft. Smith has made 31 appearances for the Thorns across all competitions and has tallied eight goals and one assist. The forward led the team with seven goals last season, making 21 appearances (16 starts).

“Soph has been wonderful to get to know. She is a young player who already has a good level of experience in the league, and that experience has given her a new level of confidence going into this new season,” said Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson. “Her explosiveness and dynamism on and off the ball is exciting, it is clear when watching her play, that she loves the game and always leaves everything out on the pitch. There are many more goals to come from Soph this season, as well as a step forward for her in her leadership role on the team.”

