Becky Sauerbrunn undergoes successful knee surgery

Portland Thorns FC today announced that veteran center back Becky Sauerbrunn has undergone successful surgery at Sports Medicine Oregon. The surgery was conducted to repair a torn meniscus in her right knee.

Sauerbrunn will do her rehabilitation with Portland Thorns FC sports medicine staff at Providence Park and at the Providence Sports Care Center. The club announced that Sauerbrunn is expected to return to action at the beginning of the 2022 NWSL regular season, meaning she will likely miss the entirety of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup which kicks off the week.

The Portland Thorns start their 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup campaign on Friday, March 18 in Seattle, WA. The Thorns travel to Lumen Field to take on Cascadia rivals OL Reign in both teams’ first official match of the season. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. PST.

