NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC

Portland Thorns FC today play San Diego Wave FC in the clubs’ inaugural meeting in a sold-out Torero Stadium. This is also both teams’ second match in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Thorns and the Wave each came away from their opening matches with a point and will look to get their first win of the campaign.

The Thorns drew their first match against Cascadia rivals OL Reign 1-1 at Lumen Field. Sofia Huerta opened the scoring for the Reign but Christine Sinclair quickly equalized as the teams shared the points.

San Diego similarly drew their first match by the same scoreline against Angel City in both California clubs’ inaugural NWSL match. Angel City scored first through Savannah McCaskill and Kaleigh Riehl knotted things up late in the match which is how it would finish.

Location: Torero Stadium | San Diego, CA

Time: 7:00PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

Pregame Reading

Takeaways from the Thorns’ 1-1 draw with OL Reign

Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 1-1 OL Reign

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC