Yimmi Chara named to MLS Team of the Week for Week 6

The Portland Timbers today announced that midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 6 of the season. The younger Chara brother recorded an assist and chipped in what wound up being the game-winning goal in Portland’s 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Saturday, April 9.

This marks the third time this season that Yimmi Chara has enjoyed MLS Team of the Week honors. He was named to the MLS Team of the Week in the first and second weeks of the season, after recording back-to-back acrobatic bicycle kick goals, which helped the Portland Timbers to a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution and a 1-1 draw against LAFC.

The Portland Timbers are back in action on Saturday, April 16th against the Houston Dynamo. Kick off is slated for 3 p.m. Pacific at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas.