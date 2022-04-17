NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave

Portland Thorns FC today host San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park. Kick off is slated for 4:00 p.m. Pacific and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

This is the second meeting between the two sides. Sophia Smith provided the difference in the Thorns’ 1-0 win in the first meeting.

Portland currently sit in second place in the West Group with seven points, three behind rivals OL Reign. Wave FC sit in third place with four points.

The Thorns need to return to winning ways tonight if they are to eventually secure passage to the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 4:00PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

Pregame Reading

Match Preview: Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave

Timbers & Thorns announce PTFC for Peace mixed teams charity match to benefit Ukraine

Sophia Smith: Finding balance while striving to be the best

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC