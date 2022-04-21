PTFC for Peace Draft Open Thread

Next Wednesday, two teams of mixed Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns players will face off in the PTFC For Peace charity match, to benefit relief efforts for Ukraine citizens and families affected by the war.

Tonight, the two teams will be chosen. The Blue Team, co-captained by Timbers player Diego Chara and Thorns player Kelli Hubly, will alternate selecting players off of either roster with the Yellow Team, which is co-captained by Thorns captain Christine Sinclair and Timbers player Sebastian Blanco. Teams will take turns picking, alternating between Timbers and Thorns players.

There has already been a bit of social media bantering between players in advance of the draft, and the final teams will surely stoke those fires even more.

Who gets picked first? Which team winds up the strongest? Which potential Timber-Thorn pairings do you want to see? Come chat about it in the comments!

HOW TO WATCH

The draft starts at 7 pm Pacific and will be streamed at timbers.com, thornsfc.com, and on the Timbers YouTube channel and Thorns YouTube channel.

Grant and I may also be hopping on Twitter Spaces to discuss the draft in real-time. We will share more information in the comments as the draft approaches.