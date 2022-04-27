PTFC For Peace Recap & Highlights: Team Yellow 4-3 Team Blue

Team Yellow emerged victorious against Team Blue 4-3 as good vibes and chaos reigned supreme at Providence Park.

This was the first time in history that the Timbers and Thorns played in a mixed game. The rosters are available here. The match raised awareness and aid in relief efforts for families and children in Ukraine affected by the war. You can donate to UNICEF USA here.

2’ Hannah Betfort stretched in an attempt to get a touch on an inswinging ball but she was unable to steer it toward goal.

6’ Yimmi Chara was played through on goal by Christine Sinclair but Aljaz Ivacic made the save even though the flag was up for offside.

7’ Morgan Weaver was denied one-versus-one by Ivacic.

9’ Weaver played it to Madison Pogarch, who swung in a cross. Nathan Fogaca flung himself at the ball and scored a diving header past the inspired Ivacic.

13’ Bill Tuiloma drove at Larrys Mabiala and played it to Christine Sinclair. The Canadian returned it to Tuiloma, who went down in the box. The referee waved play on.

14’ The ball fell to Mabiala in the box. He lashed at the ball and it went wide of goal.

20’ Yimmi Chara was booked for a dive in the box.

21’ Betfort ran alongside her defender and stepped inside to win the ball. She curled a shot on goal but it was saved by the keeper.

23’ Betfort got on the end of a great cross and hit it into the roof of the net to equalize.

.@hcbetfort finishes with authority off the knee cap to knot this one, 1-1. #PTFCForPeace pic.twitter.com/71NeBhFUF7 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) April 28, 2022

30’ Yimmi Chara was fed through on goal. The keeper came out to narrow the angle and Chara chipped him to make it 2-1.

31’ Nathan made it 3-1 right before the half as he got to the ball after a Kelli Hubly clearance and hit it into an open net.

32’ Olivia Moultrie started the second half with a shot from distance that rose over the bar.

37’ Santiago Moreno dribbled up the pitch and played it to Tega Ikoba. He shot from the top of the box right into the arms of Abby Smith.

38’ Moultrie cut inside and released another shot from distance which curled just wide of the post.

40’ Gabby Provenzano slipped the ball wide to Yazmeen Ryan. She fired toward the near post and it was parried wide.

43’ The Blue team looked to have cut the lead in half but Yellow made a goalline clearance to keep the lead at two goals.

46’ Ryan launched a shot a goal and Hunter Sulte had to extend and tip the ball over the crossbar.

47’ Team Blue capitalized on the ensuing corner. Jaroslaw Niezgoda back-heeled the ball into the back of the net after a scrum in the box, making it 3-2.

54’ Team Blue attempted to curl a shot toward the top corner of the goal. It took a wicked deflection and found its way into the back of the net.

57’ Chaos ensued as everyone entered the pitch including Giovanni Savarese.

58’ Team Yellow made it 4-3 in a special moment as Ukrainian Vova Kubrakov scored to make it 4-3.

The Thorns kick off their regular season on Saturday, April 30, against the Kansas City Current. Kick off in Providence Park is slated for 3 p.m. Pacific. The Timbers return to action on the same day with kick off in Colorado against the Rapids scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific.