T2sday: Doldrums in Denver

In this week’s edition of T2sday, we recap a loss in Denver, where academy forward Jamin Gogo Peters scored his second goal of the season, assisted by a certain Brazilian who looks to be headed to the Timbers first team.

Going into Sunday, Portland Timbers 2 had yet to notch a regulation win in the MLS NEXT Pro season. That trend unfortunately continued as they dropped yet another road result — this time a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids 2.

The Tiny Trees found themselves in the hole early, as Rapids 2 scored in just the sixth minute. A long diagonal ball found a Colorado fullback in space, who drove to the endline and cut the ball back into the box. The ball found an unmarked Colorado attacker as Yosuke Hanya fired the ball past Hunter Sulte into the roof of the net, and Rapids 2 found an early 1-0 lead.

Not four minutes later, that lead would double. After winning a corner kick, Rapids 2 whipped the ball into T2’s box. The head of a Colorado attacker met the ball, and the shot came careening off of the post after Sulte got a slight touch to it. The ball fell to the feet of Collen Warner, a first team midfielder for Colorado Rapids who was on loan to Rapids 2 for the game. Warner smashed the ball back towards goal, where it settled into the back of the net.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, T2 settled and tried to push a get back in the game. In the second half they nearly did through Jamin Gogo Peters. He got to the end of a ball slipped into the box from Dawson McCartney and fired a shot on frame, beating goalkeeper Clint Irwin (who was also on loan from Colorado’s first team). His shot just missed, pinging off the post.

In a cruel twist, just four minutes after T2’s chance, Rapids 2 would make it 3-0. Forward Darren Yapi got on the end of a long through ball and sprinted in to slot it past Sulte.

Portland snatched a consolation goal in the 85th minute. Nathan, who has reportedly made a rapid ascent and has been signed to the Timbers first team, provided an excellent spinning first time through ball from midfield in behind for Gogo Peters to run onto. The academy forward didn’t miss this time, and he beat Irwin to bring the score to the final line of 3-1.

Rapids 2 had been a struggling side before Sunday, having yet to record a win and having only one shootout victory to their name. They managed to finally find a breakthrough against Timbers 2. Hopefully, T2 can follow suit and do the same in their next game.

Timbers 2 is back in action on Sunday, May 8, when they travel to face San Jose Earthquakes II at 2 p.m. Pacific.

Closing Notes