Help wanted: Come write for Stumptown Footy!

Hi, all! Stumptown Footy site manager (and occasional forgetter of publishing match threads) Sam Svilar here. As we head into the dog days of the MLS and NWSL season, we’d love to have a few more folks on board to help cover the Portland Thorns, the Portland Timbers, and Portland Timbers 2. Read on to find out what exactly we’re looking for, and then drop me an email (sam.svilar@gmail.com) if you’re interested in joining the team. Please ensure you include any relevant experience/writing samples in your email!

Women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to apply.

As a last note, please keep in mind that all positions below are currently unpaid.

Thorns beat and features writer

The Portland Thorns are on an absolute tear, and — as one of the biggest brands in global women’s soccer — we’d love to increase our capacity and coverage of the club. In other words: The Thorns are scoring so many goals we could use some help to keep track of them all.

Primarily, we’d like to have more support for matchday coverage (live-tweeting, recap writing, pregame pondering, and more), and we’d also love to have someone to contribute weekly features about the team.

If you have an interest in helping to enhance the coverage of one of the top teams in women’s soccer, reach out!

Potential contributors that reside in the greater Portland metro area, and have the capacity to cover matches on-site, are strongly encouraged to apply.

Timbers beat and features writer

The Portland Timbers look like they’re doing it once again: mounting an exciting late-season charge up the table. As the season reaches its sticky end, we want to ensure we have as robust of coverage around the men’s side as we can.

We’d like to have more support around Timbers matchday coverage (live-tweeting, recap writing, pregame pondering, and more), and we’d love to have more weekly features around the team as well.

If you’ve ever wanted to help cover the boys in green and/or vent about results with likeminded folks, here’s your chance!

Potential contributors that reside in the greater Portland metro area, and have the capacity to cover matches on-site, are strongly encouraged to apply.

Staff writers & Contributors

Having more writers and contributors on board is always a big help for the ol’ Rose City content machine, so if you have any ideas of things you’d like to write about and post on our website, we’d love to hear them!

If you’re in need of inspiration, here’s a couple specific needs:

T2 coverage: Timbers 2 is back this year, and there are some intriguing young prospects making their way through the Tiny Tree pipeline. We’d love to improve our coverage around that revived piece of the academy puzzle and the entire MLS Next Pro league as a whole.

Breaking new coverage: As a destination for news around all things NWSL/MLS/Soccer City, we want to ensure that we have the most up-to-date posts around the goings on around PTFC (and there has been a lot going on). Having more hands — er, fingers — to help put breaking news posts together makes doing so much easier.

Again, if you have any ideas at all that you’d like to write about for the site, we’d love to hear them!

If any of the above sounds appealing to you, we strongly encourage you to reach out! The more people we have on board, the better we can cover the clubs that we all love.