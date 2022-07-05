Eryk Williamson makes MLS Team of the Week for Week 18

The Portland Timbers announced today that Eryk Williamson has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 18. Williamson came on at halftime in Portland’s comeback 2-2 draw at Nashville SC over the weekend, and played a key role in the Timbers battling back to earn a point.

E-lectric ⚡️@erykw19 getting the MLS Team of the Week call after his performance in Nashville. — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 5, 2022

Williamson tallied an assist as he played through an inch-perfect ball for Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who scored the equalizer for the Timbers in a hard fought road draw. It marked Williamson’s fifth assist of the season, which is tied for a career best for the Portland midfielder.

It is a testament to the influence Williamson has had on Portland’s recent run of good form that he earned a TOTW spot after playing just 45 minutes. He has been impactful and influential in Portland’s last three results (two home wins and a draw on the road), and has earned praise from the coaching staff and pundits alike.

Williamson’s nod marks the third time in a row that a Timbers player has made the TOTW. Niezgoda and Bill Tuiloma made the best XI after Portland’s 3-0 win over Colorado on June 25, and Santiago Moreno earned a nod after scoring a brace in Portland’s 2-1 win over Houston last Wednesday.

Portland’s attention now turns up I-5, as they prepare to face off against their eternal rivals the Seattle Sounders on Saturday July 9 at 1:30 P.M. at Lumen Field.

