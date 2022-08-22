Three Thorns named to U.S. Women’s National Team roster for September friendlies

It was announced today that three Portland Thorns players have been called up by the United States Women’s National Team for their upcoming friendlies during the September international window.

Sam Coffey, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith all got the call to join up with the USWNT for their two games in September against Nigeria. In addition, Thorns midfielder Crystal Dunn has also been called into the camp to train, as she continues her return to full fitness after giving birth to her son.

Sauerbrunn is a mainstay with the national team, and Smith is proving to be an electric attacking piece. Both players will likely be integral pieces for the team as they build in their preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer.

Coffey earns her second ever call-up to the senior national team, after being called into the June camp prior to the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. Coffey was later added to the full roster as an injury replacement player, but she has yet to earn her first senior cap with the USWNT.

Dunn, after giving birth in May, is continuing her return to full fitness, and has been called in to train with the team as well. While she will not feature in the matches, her inclusion is a move to help her reintegrate with the core of the national team, ahead of her return to the field— which may be coming in the next few weeks or months.

She's back @Cdunn19 is set to train with the @USWNT after giving birth to her son, Marcel, on May 20: — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) August 22, 2022

The USWNT will meet Nigeria first on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, with kickoff set for 10:30 a.m. (Pacific) on FOX. The two teams will then meet again on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. at 3 p.m. (Pacific) with a national broadcast on ESPN2.

You can read the full press release on the call-ups here.