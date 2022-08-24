 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sinclair, Beckie, and Kuikka called up by respective national teams

The Canada and Finland National Team rosters have been released.

By WilderIsom
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Washington Spirit Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, August 24th both Finland and the Canadian National teams released their rosters for upcoming friendlies, and both feature Portland Thorns players.

Canada is set to play Australia on the 3rd and the 6th of September. It’s not a shock to anyone that both Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie were called up to represent their nation.

For Finland, Natalia Kuikka was called up for their friendlies against Ireland away on the 1st of September and Sweden at home on the 9th.

All three players are pretty solid fixtures in their respective teams so none of this news comes out of left field... or left pitch?

The Thorns are next in action today at 4 p.m. Pacific, when they take on the North Carolina Courage in Cary, North Carolina.

