Sinclair, Beckie, and Kuikka called up by respective national teams

Yesterday, August 24th both Finland and the Canadian National teams released their rosters for upcoming friendlies, and both feature Portland Thorns players.

Canada is set to play Australia on the 3rd and the 6th of September. It’s not a shock to anyone that both Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie were called up to represent their nation.

Your @CANWNT squad to take on @TheMatildas



Canada Soccer's Women's National Team has named their roster for their September two-match series with the 2023 @FIFAWWC Co-Hosts #WeCAN pic.twitter.com/j8Nj9uCQQh — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 23, 2022

For Finland, Natalia Kuikka was called up for their friendlies against Ireland away on the 1st of September and Sweden at home on the 9th.

All three players are pretty solid fixtures in their respective teams so none of this news comes out of left field... or left pitch?

The Thorns are next in action today at 4 p.m. Pacific, when they take on the North Carolina Courage in Cary, North Carolina.