Match Thread: Timbers vs. Minnesota United

The Portland Timbers host Minnesota United FC, in a matchup at Providence Park that carries massive implications for the Western Conference playoff picture.

Storylines So Far

The Timbers (10-8-12, 42 points) are coming off of three straight 2-1 victories, the cumulating of which have vaulted them back above the playoff line and into the thick of the conversation for the final few spots in the Western Conference. Tonight represents a pivotal game in that hunt, and is an opportunity for them to leapfrog the Loons and carve out a (somewhat) clear path into the playoffs.

Minnesota (13-7-5, 44 points) are also seeking to carve out their own path to the playoffs, albeit doing so from a disadvantageous position. They’ve lost three of their last five games, with their most recent outings being shutout losses by multiple goals (both 3-0 losses). It’s dropped them back into the thick of the standings, and they come to Portland missing some key pieces. Wingers Bongi Hlongwane and Franco Fragapane (who both scored against Portland in that wild 4-4 draw in May) are out with injury and suspension, respectively. Emanuel Reynoso is also nursing an injury, and misses out on tonight.

On Portland’s side, they welcome back Eryk Williamson, who was serving a yellow card suspension, to the lineup. In addition, they welcome back Giovanni Savarese to the touch line after he was serving a yellow card suspension of his own. The Timbers will be looking to continue their vein of good goal scoring form, where they’ve scored six goals in their last three games, while also continuing their recent resurgence of defensive solidarity.

Pregame Reading

Alex recapped last weekend’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

And Naveen took the time to evaluate how each Timbers player performed in his player ratings from last week.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Minnesota United