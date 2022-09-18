Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Columbus Crew

The Portland Timbers travel east to take on the Columbus Crew with their eyes on fourth in the Western Conference following a slew of good results across MLS on Saturday.

Storylines So Far

The Timbers (11-8-12, 45 points) have found form at the business end of the season yet again and head to Columbus having won each of their last four matches. The latest of those wins came courtesy of a second-half header from Diaron Asprilla that was enough to dispatch Minnesota United 1-0, and propel Portland into sixth in the Western Conference for the time being. However, with Nashville, Minnesota, and Real Salt Lake all dropping points last night, a win against the Crew would see the Timbers shoot up into fourth.

Columbus (9-7-14, 41 points) have taken a page out of the Timbers’ book in recent weeks by drawing five of their previous seven matches to lead MLS in draws with 14 in 2022. Despite faltering form the Crew are still in the mix for a playoff spot themselves. They currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but do still have two games in hand to make up some ground on teams above them in the standings, and Timbers turned Crew head coach Caleb Porter will undoubtedly hope the match against the Timbers goes some way to doing exactly that.

Both teams will be missing starting centerbacks, with Zac McGraw suspended through yellow card accumulation for the Timbers and club captain Jonathan Mensah out for the Crew with a hamstring injury.

Pregame Reading

Alex put together a preview of the match against the Crew.

Recount how each of the players fared in the 1-0 win against Minnesota United with Naveen’s player grades.

Sam detailed what seems like another one of Portland’s late-season playoff pushes and how the Timbers have strung together their current win streak.

How to Watch

Location: Lower.com Stadium | Columbus, OH

Time: 10:00 a.m. PST

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Columbus Crew