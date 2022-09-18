Match Thread: Thorns @ Kansas City

The Portland Thorns square off against the Kansas City Current in a pivotal top of the table clash.

Storylines So Far

The Thorns (8-3-7, 31 points) are solidly in postseason position, and are continuing their push for a first place finish and the NWSL Shield. They scored a key win on the road against Orlando last time out via goals from Yazmeen Ryan and Hina Sugita, and will be looking to continue that upward trend on the road once against a top-of-the-table rival.

That rival, the Kansas City Current (9-5-5, 32 points) have been one of the revelations of the season. They’ve stormed up the table on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run, and are now gunning for the top spot in the league as well. Their last result was one to forget however, as they got stomped 4-0 by Chicago on the road to put an end to their unbeaten run.

Pregame Reading

Here’s your preview from Melina for this afternoon’s clash, featuring a historically one-sided matchup where the history might not matter anymore.

How to Watch

Location: Children’s Mercy Park | Kansas City, KS

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Watch: Fox 12 Plus & Paramount+

Lineups

Portland Thorns

Kansas City Current