Match Thread: Thorns vs. Racing Louisville

The Portland Thorns play host to Racing Louisville under the lights tonight at Providence Park, as the NWSL regular season approaches its climax.

Storylines So Far

When we last saw the Thorns (8-7-8, 32 points) in action— just three days ago— they experienced a heartbreaking draw in Kansas City. They will have to have a short memory as they turn the page to their penultimate regular season home game. Portland currently sits fourth in the table, but has a game in hand over all the teams above them. Therefore, Portland still controls their own destiny in the race for a first place finish and the NWSL Shield. The math is straightforward: win their last three games, and Portland lifts the Shield.

The first of those three games is arguably the most winnable, as second-to-bottom Louisville (3-8-8, 17 points) is in town. Racing just won their first league since May last weekend when they bounced Orlando by a 2-0 scoreline, and they have struggled mightily to pick up points all season. The table is set for a secure Thorns victory— but don’t count out a team that has nothing to lose to revel in the role of spoiler.

Pregame Reading

Melina outlined the above point, and more, in her match preview.

Wilder wrote about the Thorns re-signing Natalia Kuikka for another year.

And the Stumptown Footy team predicted where the Thorns will finish in the regular season standings when all is said and done.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: Paramount+ & Twitch (international only)

Lineups

Portland Thorns

Racing Louisville