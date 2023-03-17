Janine Beckie suffers torn ACL, will miss 2023 season

Just over a week before they officially kick off their 2023 season, the Portland Thorns have suffered their first blow.

The team announced today that forward Janine Beckie suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday night’s preseason game, and will miss the 2023 NWSL season. In an additional setback for the player, Beckie will also miss the 2023 Women’s World Cup, set to be played this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Beckie, a Canadian international, was set to be a starter and key player for the defending Olympic gold medalists at the tournament.

Beckie started Wednesday night’s preseason game, between the Thorns and the USWNT U-23 team. In the 17th minute, after being dispossessed she reached and tried to win the ball back from behind the defending player. Beckie went down in very apparent pain, and eventually had to be stretchered off of the field, replaced by Izzy D’Aquila on the night.

At the time folks feared the worst, and now the worst has come to pass.

It is a huge blow for both the club and player. Beckie was set to take on a larger starting role for the Thorns this season, which was to be her first full season in Portland after being acquired midway through the year last year. She was also was tapped as one of the key players for Canada in the World Cup, where they were set to build on their Olympic success and hopefully make a run.

Beckie will begin her recovery journey, as both club and country being to plan out what navigating the season without her will look like. Thorns fans may have already gotten a look into what that may look like at Providence Park, as D’Aquila acquitted herself well after subbing on, tallying her first Thorns goal in a 4-1 preseason victory.

The Thorns will wrap up their preseason preparations on Saturday night as they face OL Reign in the last game of the Thorns Preseason Tournament at 7:30 p.m. PT. They kickoff the 2023 NWSL season on Sunday March 25 when they face the Orlando Pride at 2 p.m. PT at Providence Park.