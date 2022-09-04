Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United

Back in Portland after a mid-week triumph over high-flying Austin FC, the Portland Timbers (9-12-8) host Atlanta United (8-9-11) in what is another must-win match in the playoff hunt.

Storylines So Far

Last week was a darn good one for the Timbers, who took down the Sounders and Austin FC to shoot up the standings and back into a playoff spot (for the time being). Now they play host to Atlanta United, who are decidedly less good than Austin FC and Seattle, which is saying something because Seattle are terrible this year. Having said that, the Timbers can’t afford to be complacent against the team that pipped them to MLS Cup in 2018.

In terms of danger men for Atlanta, the Timbers need look no further than Josef Martinez, who leads their team in scoring at seven goals alongside Ronaldo Cisneros. Supporting those two prolific attackers is Thiago Almada, their midfield maestro who leads Atlanta United with 10 assists in 23 games.

The Timbers will be without Eryk Williamson and head coach Giovanni Savarese for the game after both picked up yellow card accumulation suspensions in the win over Austin. However, Summer signing Juan David Mosquera makes it into the lineup for the first time since his arrival, albeit from the bench.

Pregame Reading

Re-live the Timbers’ exhilarating 2-1 win over Austin FC down in Texas with Alex’s recap.

And check out how each of the players fared in that match with Naveen’s latest player ratings.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 2:55 p.m. PST (Delayed from 2:30)

Watch: FOX

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Atlanta United