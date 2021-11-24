Thorns’ assistant coach Richard Gunney departs to San Diego Wave FC

Portland Thorns FC announced today that assistant coach Richard Gunney has departed from the club after five years. Gunney was appointed as the assistant coach of San Diego Wave FC today and will serve alongside head coach Casey Stoney.

“After five extremely rewarding seasons with the team, I feel now is the right time to embark on a new challenge,” Gunney said in the Thorns’ press release. “The Thorns and Portland have been home for me and my family for the last five years, and we depart with many fond memories and experiences. I am very grateful to so many people, from ownership, to front and back office, all the staff and of course the players.”

Gunney has helped the Thorns to the 2017 NWSL Championship, the 2021 NWSL Shield, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, the 2020 NWSL Community Shield and the 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup. During Gunney’s time in Portland, the team won 50 regular season games, drew 23 and lost 23. He won both of the matches in which he served as the Thorns head coach in the absence of Mark Parsons.

“Whilst it is hard to say farewell to this team and city, it is most certainly not goodbye,” said Gunney. “Just the right time for a new chapter which I’m excited to undertake, but I wish everyone associated with the Thorns and Timbers the very best of luck for what I’m sure will be an exciting future.”

