Portland Timbers to host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference Final

The Portland Timbers will host Real Salt Lake in Providence Park in the Western Conference Final this weekend. Kick off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. The match will be broadcast on FS1.

By virtue of Real Salt Lake defeating Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference Final will be played at Providence Park. Johnny Russell gave SKC an early lead from the penalty spot but RSL flipped the game on its head late in the second half. Anderson Julio equalized with a well-placed header and Bobby Wood sealed a 2-1 comeback win for RSL in second-half stoppage time. The Timbers are the highest remaining seed in the West so they get the privilege of hosting their next playoff match - the Western Conference Final.

The Portland Timbers are two games away from hoisting their second MLS Cup. And now they know that at least one of those games will be in front of the eager and poised Timbers Army.