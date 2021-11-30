Timbers’ appeal of Dairon Asprilla’s red card denied

Major League Soccer announced yesterday, Nov. 29, that the red card shown to Portland Timbers forward Darion Asprilla during their playoff match against the Colorado Rapids has been upheld by the Independent Review Panel.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee also issued a fine to Asprilla for the same play. The forward was found guilty of failing to leave the field in a “timely and orderly manner” and was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

As a result of the upheld decision, Asprilla is suspended for the Timbers’ Western Conference Final matchup with Real Salt Lake on Saturday, December 4. The match will kick off in Providence Park at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Every MLS club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season which include appeals made in the MLS Cup Playoffs. This is Portland Timbers FC’s first unsuccessful appeal and they have one more remaining for the 2021 MLS season.

