Thorns FC to hire Rhian Wilkinson as head coach - report from The Athletic

Portland Thorns FC is set to hire Rhian Wilkinson as head coach, according to reporting by The Athletic’s Meg Linehan. Wilkinson is a former Canadian international who made a single appearance for the Thorns in 2015. Linehan’s sources indicated that the signing won’t be officially announced until the completion of the 2021 NWSL postseason.

Wilkinson went to England earlier in the year to serve on the Lionesses’ coaching core under head coach Hege Riise. She has also spent time as an assistant for Canada and has led the country’s u-20 and u-17 programs.

Linehan’s sources also said that the search for the coach and the hiring process were in the final stages before the hiring of Karina LeBlanc as the General Manager of Thorns FC. LeBlanc participated in the last round of interviews.

LeBlanc is very familiar with Wilkinson because of the time the two spent on the Canadian Women’s National Team together. Wilkinson retired in 2017 with 181 appearances for Canada as well as two bronze medals.

