Celeste Boureille pens farewell to Portland Thorns FC

Celeste Boureille today announced that she is leaving Portland Thorns FC. She wrote a farewell on Twitter which read:
“My time as a Thorn has been an amazingly rewarding experience and I have loved every second of it. Thank you to the entire Portland organization for giving me this unforgettable opportunity since day one as a Pro. With that being said, it’s time to explore a new part of the world”
“[Rose City Riveters] you are uniquely incredible, and the passion you have for all of us as players and as individuals has been a dream come true for me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to this eternal Rose City, and hopefully our paths will cross again soon!”
Boureille went undrafted in 2016 but joined the Thorns’ preseason camp as a trialist. She signed with Portland on April 15, 2016. Boureille made her Thorns debut during the 2016 season and went on to play six matches. The versatile midfielder has featured in every season since making her debut.
Boureille also completed multiple loan spells in between NWSL seasons in Australia and France and has voiced her affinity for playing soccer in different parts of the world. It seems as though Boureille will now travel to Italy to play for AC Milan and we at Stumptown Footy wish her the best of luck.
