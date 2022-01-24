Celeste Boureille pens farewell to Portland Thorns FC

Celeste Boureille today announced that she is leaving Portland Thorns FC. She wrote a farewell on Twitter which read:

“My time as a Thorn has been an amazingly rewarding experience and I have loved every second of it. Thank you to the entire Portland organization for giving me this unforgettable opportunity since day one as a Pro. With that being said, it’s time to explore a new part of the world”

“[Rose City Riveters] you are uniquely incredible, and the passion you have for all of us as players and as individuals has been a dream come true for me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to this eternal Rose City, and hopefully our paths will cross again soon!”